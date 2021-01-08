District 14
-
- Updated
Rep. Becky A. Nutt (R)
Committee Assignments: Rules; Appropriations; Commerce
Phone: 602-926-4852
Email: BNUTT@azleg.gov
Related to this story
Most Popular
- +2
- Updated
Arizona had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.
- Updated
Her homemade cooking, like red chile con carne, attracted locals and tourists alike.
- Updated
Dr. Theresa Cullen, county public health director, said the timeline for the rollout of vaccinations to the priority groups is dependent upon vaccine availability, which is still limited in the county.
- Updated
Many fans weren’t happy when the UofA hired Jedd Fisch as its football coach; their concerns are more about how it all went down than anything about him in particular.
- Updated
A plant expert from Tohono Chul gives us tips on caring for Tucson plants during the winter, including when to cover plants, what to cover and why everyone puts Styrofoam on columnar cacti.
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
- Updated
The Tucson Wildlife Center treated more animals in 2020 than in any other year in its 22-year history, but the pandemic didn't make it easy.
Whether you're looking to settle down and raise a family or are interested in hitting the town with your batch of new, educated friends, there’s a place on this list that will surely draw your attention.
- Updated
“It’s quite a rare sight,” but a few bighorn sheep have wandered through Saguaro National Park’s East and West districts recently, the park sa…
- Updated
Businesses including Cobra Arcade Bar, the HighWire Lounge, The Maverick and Union Public House say the curfew is unlawful and may force them to close for good.