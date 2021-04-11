Do we have Biblical faith?

I think we can concede that if we have accepted Christ as our Lord and Savior, we have exercised faith. The problem is that it seems as if after that great leap of faith, we often find ourselves with so little faith that we struggle to pray, that we find that giving becomes a burden and that doing for God takes a back seat to doing for ourselves.
So, to begin with I want us to answer this question: Does the faith that we practice in our lives today produce the kind of results in our lives as it did in the lives in people that we read about in the Bible?
Now for many of us, I would submit that the faith that we see exercised in the Bible can in fact become discouraging to us because we so lack in that faith in our lives. I see the faith of those in the Word and I feel as if I am so inadequate. I have a sense of failure over my inability to exercise that type of faith in my life; but I know I have the real thing. I think that is why a lot of people have given up on the church, but the problem is not the church, the problem is that their own faith is so lacking.
Now, I will admit that faith has been a much-abused topic in the church in recent years; that there are those that proclaim that all you have to do is claim it and it will be yours. But that is not the kind of faith we are going to advocate here.
Look at some scriptures with me. Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” That is the faith of which we will speak, a faith in the Son of God.
I think that kind of faith is a faith that today is ready to trust in the miracle-working power of Jesus Christ. It is not a faith that does not think God does supernatural things. This is a faith that begs to be exercised to the point of bursting — so that our Father might be glorified.
What does it say in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” What does God reward us with? Well, he rewards us with forgiveness and His righteousness.
But we’ve got to have faith; faith is not just a get out of jail free card, it is also the active ingredient in the life of an effective Christian. It is a vital building block of your relationship to the Lord.
Earlier I spoke of my inadequacies in my ability to exercise my own faith, but I refuse to allow that past failure to blind me to what God wants me to do today.
And for our church, I believe there is a way for us to exercise our faith that will bring Him greater glory and honor and praise. So again, the question is, can we exercise our faith in a way that we see portrayed in the Word of God? Or is there a difference in the people portrayed in the Word and us? What do you think?