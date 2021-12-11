 Skip to main content
Do you have a photo worth bragging about?

Broad-billed Hummingbird at fountain.

 By Donna Pierce

Have you taken a photo you'd like to share with Arizona Daily Star readers? The Star is resurrecting its reader photo page.

If you would like to contribute, upload your photo at tucson.com/readerphotos. Give us a little information about your photo. Please only upload photos you took yourself or get permission if a family member took it and include their name in the caption. If you have tried to upload a photo recently and had trouble, a bug was fixed and it should work now.

We may feature your photo here or in a collection online, with appropriate credit of course.

See photos already contributed at tucson.com/contributed.

Send questions to jeubank@tucson.com

