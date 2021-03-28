It was a dark and foreboding day some 2,000 years ago.
Mary was on her way to tend to the body of a dear friend who had experienced a horrific death. Her mind was raw with emotions from such vivid memories. Her life had been dramatically changed upon her encounter with him. She had been freed from demonic possession and was living an unbelievable life. In fact, she had devoted her life to helping him and serving him in any way she could.
Now he was dead. He was gone. She had witnessed the wrongful trial and execution by way of the crucifixion upon a Roman cross.
As she approached the gravesite, she discovered the tomb had been tampered with and the stone was removed.
The body was missing. Where have they taken him? Why would someone do this?
She spies a stranger whom she assumed was the caretaker of the cemetery. She pressed him for an answer. She is startled by his response. He said only one word that gave her immeasurable hope and joy: “Mary.”
Oh how she recognized that voice. She had heard it so often from her first encounter with him to his teaching and in those wonderful one-on-one conversations. It was her friend Jesus, He was alive.
Revelation 1:18 reminds us: I am he that liveth and was dead, and behold I am alive forevermore …
Jesus knew and called Mary’s name. The important question for you is, does Jesus know your name?
For someone who has received Christ as their savior, their name is recorded in the Lamb’s Book of Life. (Luke 10:20 and Revelation 20:11-15) There are dire consequences for someone whose name is not written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
If you are uncertain if he knows your name, you can settle it even today by receiving Christ. John 1:12 — But as many as received him to them gave the power to become the sons of God even to them that believe on his name.
Yes, you can have the full assurance of knowing he knows your name. All that assurance takes is a sincere prayer of confession and inviting him into your heart and life.
If you so desire, you can pray a prayer such as this:
Jesus forgive me of my sins. Come into my heart and save my soul. I trust you now as my personal Savior. Thank you for dying for me. Help me to love you and live for you. Thank you for writing my name in the Lamb’s Book of Life. I trust you to do it. In Jesus’ name.
Once you have done this, you can be certain Jesus knows your name.