Two of the most prominent high school figures in Tucson history — former Salpointe Catholic coach Ed Doherty and former Sabino, Ironwood Ridge and Tucson High athletic administrator Will Kreamer — will be honored this season. Kreamer, part of Tucson High School’s 1970 state championship football team, will be inducted into the Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame on Sept. 10 in Phoenix. Doherty, who was also the head football coach at both Arizona and ASU, will be part of the inaugural class of the Arizona Football Coaches Hall of Fame; the class will be inducted in December in Scottsdale. Doherty died in 2000. There’s a serious backlog of Tucson football coaches who should follow Doherty’s induction, including Vern Friedli, Howard Breinig, Ollie Mayfield, John Mallamo, Wayne Jones, Lou Farber and, inevitably, current Salpointe coach Dennis Bene.