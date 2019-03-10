Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. There were many submissions, so we spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find and will present several in the coming months.
Margaret Ernestine Craven, whose maiden name was Ramsey, had the names of her parents and knew when and where they were born.
This is what we found in 30 minutes of searching on newspapers.com from articles and obituaries.
Craven's maternal great-grandfather William F. Dohme, died in 1913 and the details of his will were printed in the Baltimore Sun. The details aren't as important in this case as the names of his heirs. His wife, Craven's great-grandmother, was Nora Dohme and his son was Justus Dohme. His grandchildren, probably Justus' children since no other child was named, were Ralph Justus Dohme and Helen Louise Dohme, Craven's mother.
Craven's grandfather, Justus Dohme, died May 28, 1954, listing his wife as Grace H. (Etzler) Dohme. His parents' names match those in the earlier will of William Dohme. Craven's mother, Helen L. Ramsey, is named as a survivor, as are her siblings, Mrs. Nora L. Schmutzer and Ralph J. Dohme. This gives us more names to search if time allowed.
Craven's maternal uncle, Ralph Justus Dohme Sr., passed away in 1983, and her brother Jack Ramsey passed away in 2007.
On her father's side, we found that Craven's father Lawrence Wayne Ramsey graduated from Penn State University on June 10, 1930, with a degree in electrical engineering. The name given was Lawrence W. Ramsey, but this is likely the same man since Craven knew he was an electrical engineer.
Our next step would be to search for the names of relatives in the obituaries of Justus Dohme and Ralph Justus Dohme Sr.