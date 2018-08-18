Youth soccer is so ridiculously good in Tucson that when I wrote a list of the leading athletes in Tucson’s Class of 2019 last week, I left out two deserving athletes. CDO senior Hope Hisey, a goalie who does not play high school soccer but competes in the FC Tucson Youth academy, is so good that she accepted a scholarship to Arizona two years ago. And Rincon/University senior Zak Mohamed is part of Roxanne Taylor’s powerhouse that went 13-4-2 last year and could be better this season. Mohammed scored 22 goals last year, tops in Class 6A.