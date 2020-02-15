Dona Panchita Foods

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years except for one needs improvement rating followed by a pass in June 2017. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 10, 2020.

What the inspector saw: Foods being packaged at improper temperatures (not hot enough).

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 21.

Comment: No comment

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

