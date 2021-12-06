Donate to Christian Family Care, Gospel Rescue Mission and other and receive a tax credit

Christian Family Care
3275 W Ina Rd Suite 155
Tucson, AZ 85741
520 296-8255
At Christian Family Care, we see a future where every vulnerable child is loved and nurtured in a Christ-centered family. To make that vision a reality, we partner with families, churches, and caring neighbors to provide comprehensive adoption and foster care services, along with extensive counseling and support programs for children, families, and women struggling with unplanned pregnancies. Christian Family Care is a qualifying foster care organization.
Gospel Rescue Mission
4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714
520-740-1501
Gospel Rescue Mission, founded in 1953, operates two homeless shelters in Tucson: the Women’s Recovery Center, and the Center of Opportunity--a one-stop collaborative campus that serves the homeless with shelter, food, and clothing; access to medical, dental, and mental health care and government services; and transformative addiction recovery, employment, and housing programs. We have over 400 beds and partner with over thirty other organizations to help our guests move from homeless to wholeness.
PARC
c/o Tucson Parks and Recreation
900 S. Randolph Way
Tucson, AZ 85716
520-791-5642
PARC (Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center) has supported therapeutic services since 2003 through advocacy and fund raising. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for all by supporting recreational and leisure opportunities for children and adults with chronic and short-term disabilities in inclusive settings within our community, specifically at the Adaptive Recreation Center in Reid Park.
Spreading Threads
520-971-3237
Spreading Threads is a grassroots, nonprofit community clothing bank based in Tucson, Arizona, that provides free clothing to youth in foster care in Pima County and Southern Arizona. Since 2018, Spreading Threads Clothing Bank has offered child-focused clothing services for foster children, foster families, kinship caregivers, and adoptive families. Our mission is to provide a welcoming, comforting, and relaxed setting for Southern Arizona’s foster children and families to find the clothing they need to restore their dignity and self-esteem free of charge.
Foster children and their caregivers can visit Spreading Threads Clothing Bank to “shop” for new clothes for school, church, special events, and daily use. Spreading Threads Clothing Bank also provides clothing for emergency pulls for foster children who are removed from their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs at any time, day or night. Foster children and foster families are never charged for the clothing and can simply take what they need as they need it.
