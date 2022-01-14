Donate to Compass Affordable Housing and these other groups and qualify for a tax credit

Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
520-245-4729
8302 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710
Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program exists to provide Eastside Tucson Senior Citizens with services that will assist them to remain in their homes and live independently, safely, and with dignity. We offer free rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, and shop for them if they are unable to shop. We also offer light housekeeping, yard work, handiwork, friendly visits and phone calls.
Compass Affordable Housing
48 N. Tucson Blvd. #102, Tucson, AZ 85716
520-305-4724
Compass Affordable Housing meets the needs of many families living among us. In 2021 we worked with hundreds of families and individuals and helped another 2,000 households avoid eviction. These households rely upon us and we rely upon your support. Tax credit and other donations will help us do even more good work in 2022.
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest
520-748-2300
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest serves refugees, immigrants, older adults, and people with disabilities in Southern Arizona. We are honored to stabilize lives in times of crisis and transition, build a foundation where people can thrive, and preserve dignity and respect of the most vulnerable.
The Star want to help nonprofits help our community.
We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.
We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit
In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”
The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com
Contact jeubank@tucson.com to learn how to submit your qualifying organization's information.