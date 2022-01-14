 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donate to Compass Affordable Housing or Lutheran Social Services and qualify for a tax credit

Compass Affordable Housing

48 N. Tucson Blvd. #102, Tucson, AZ 85716

infoCAH@compassaffordablehousing.org

520-305-4724

CompassAffordableHousing.org

Compass Affordable Housing meets the needs of many families living among us. In 2021 we worked with hundreds of families and individuals and helped another 2,000 households avoid eviction. These households rely upon us and we rely upon your support. Tax credit and other donations will help us do even more good work in 2022.

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest

lss-sw.org

520-748-2300

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest serves refugees, immigrants, older adults, and people with disabilities in Southern Arizona. We are honored to stabilize lives in times of crisis and transition, build a foundation where people can thrive, and preserve dignity and respect of the most vulnerable.

Contact jeubank@tucson.com to learn how to submit your qualifying organization's information.

