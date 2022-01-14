Donate to Compass Affordable Housing or Lutheran Social Services and qualify for a tax credit

Compass Affordable Housing
48 N. Tucson Blvd. #102, Tucson, AZ 85716
520-305-4724
Compass Affordable Housing meets the needs of many families living among us. In 2021 we worked with hundreds of families and individuals and helped another 2,000 households avoid eviction. These households rely upon us and we rely upon your support. Tax credit and other donations will help us do even more good work in 2022.
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest
520-748-2300
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest serves refugees, immigrants, older adults, and people with disabilities in Southern Arizona. We are honored to stabilize lives in times of crisis and transition, build a foundation where people can thrive, and preserve dignity and respect of the most vulnerable.
