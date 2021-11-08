Donate to Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse and other groups and get a tax credit

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse
2545 East Adams St. Tucson, AZ, 85716
520-795-8001
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is the largest domestic abuse service provider in Pima County. We offer a 24/7, multilingual crisis hotline, emergency shelter, community-based services, community education, and a housing stability program to provide opportunities for community members to create, sustain and celebrate a life free from abuse.
Sister Jose Women's Center
1050 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
520-909-3905
Sister Jose Women's Center is dedicated to the care and nurture of homeless women in a welcoming and safe environment. Our low-barrier day center provides a place to recuperate from the daily struggle of homelessness. At night we provide a safe, warm space to women to escape the dangers of the street.
Gabriel's Angels
Mailing address only: 3849 E Broadway Blvd, Suite #292
Tucson, AZ 85716
Gabriel's Angels inspires confidence, compassion and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy.
Since 2000, Gabriel's Angels programming has provided pet therapy services to over 186,000 abused, neglected and at-risk children in Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott areas. A tax credit donation can provide the opportunity for Gabriel's Angels pet therapy visits to these children, giving them unconditional love and teaching core social behaviors such as confidence, empathy and respect. Please remember that every $50 tax credit donation can fund one year of life-changing pet therapy programs for one Arizona child.
Arizona Justice For Our Neighbors
PO Box 11181, Tucson 85734 (1130 E Bilby Road)
520-488-3201
Arizona Justice For Our Neighbors is a Tucson-based nonprofit organization that assists immigrants seeking legal routes to work in the U.S., establish legal residency for family members or achieve citizenship status. AZJFON also works to educate our citizens about immigration issues and advocate for more humane and just immigration laws.
Habitat for Humanity Tucson
3501 N. Mountain Ave. Tucson, AZ 85719
520-326-1217
Habitat for Humanity Tucson offers an innovative solution to the crisis of affordable housing by giving a hand up, not a handout.
We accomplish our mission by building and repairing homes in partnership with the community and local families. We value inclusiveness and win/win partnerships, respect for the dignity of each person, and a commitment to deliver a strong return on the community’s investment in our work.
COPE Community Services, Inc.
1477 W. Commerce Court
Tucson, AZ 85746
520-792-3293
COPE Community Services, Inc. (COPE) is a private, nonprofit healthcare organization serving Pima County. COPE creates pathways to better health by offering innovative solutions for behavioral and physical healthcare, wellness, and recovery to individuals and families. COPE's comprehensive programs, specialty services, resources, and support, address general mental health and substance abuse issues, serious mental illness, physical healthcare, and wellness concerns.
Friends of Aphasia
PO Box 12232, Tucson, AZ 85732
1011 N Craycroft Rd, Suite 301, Tucson, AZ 85711
520-730-8428
Aphasia is a communication disorder that robs individuals of their ability to speak, understand, read, and/or write as a result of a stroke or other brain injury. Friends of Aphasia is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving lives through comprehensive aphasia therapy services and advocacy projects.
HOPE Incorporated (Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment)
877 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711
520-770-1197
HOPE Incorporated (Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment) is a peer and family-run specialty provider of behavioral health services. We offer peer support services and community programming to individuals (adults 18+) throughout southern and southeastern Arizona who are living with mental illness and/or a substance use disorder. Located in Pima, Pinal, Cochise, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties, our outpatient centers offer group and individual counseling, skills training, employment support, and referral services. With a focus on eliminating gaps in service provision, reducing recidivism, and lowering health care costs, HOPE community programs provide outreach to underserved and underinsured populations.
