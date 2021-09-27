 Skip to main content
Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donation to these organizations qualify for the Arizona tax credit:

The Haven

1107 E Adelaide Drive

Tucson, AZ 85719

520-623-4590

thehaventucson.org

Since 1970, The Haven has promoted a welcoming space, free of judgment, guilt, and shame where women and women with children receive therapeutic care for substance use disorders. Our residential and outpatient services use evidence-based treatment modalities and trauma-informed therapies catered to women’s mental health and recovery needs.

Paws Patrol Green Valley

750 W. Camino Casa Verde, Suite 120

Green Valley, AZ 85614

Mailing address: PO BOX 1642

Green Valley, AZ 85622-1642

520-207-4024

greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Paws Patrol's mission is to reduce community cat (feral/stray) overpopulation through Trap/Neuter/Return in order to create a healthier environment for our communities. The cats are returned to their existing colonies after they have been vaccinated and spayed/neutered or are given to ranches and farms that have rodent problems.

Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK)

2320 N. 20th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006

602-254-2564

aask-az.org

AASK is dedicated to helping children in foster care find loving foster and adoptive homes. With our team of committed professionals, families are not alone as the navigate the child welfare system, child behaviors and traumas, and more. Every child deserves a healthy, long-lasting relationship with adults who care.

I Am You 360

1181 S. Van Buren Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85711

520-372-2714

iamyou360.org

I Am You 360 is dedicated to removing the barcode stigma and providing customized services to meet the unique needs of youth in foster care to build self worth and see themselves as somebody. Our services include hygiene, self development, life skills and a safe housing project for aged out foster youth.

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

360 E Coronado Rd, Ste 190

Phoenix, AZ 85004

affcf.org

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation creates opportunities to build self-esteem and empower children and youth in foster care by funding services to enrich their life experiences and ensure their successful transition to adulthood. To date, AFFCF has made 70,000 awards totaling more than $13 million to children in foster care.

