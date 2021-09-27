Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donation to these organizations qualify for the Arizona tax credit:
The Haven
1107 E Adelaide Drive
Tucson, AZ 85719
520-623-4590
Since 1970, The Haven has promoted a welcoming space, free of judgment, guilt, and shame where women and women with children receive therapeutic care for substance use disorders. Our residential and outpatient services use evidence-based treatment modalities and trauma-informed therapies catered to women’s mental health and recovery needs.
Paws Patrol Green Valley
750 W. Camino Casa Verde, Suite 120
Green Valley, AZ 85614
Mailing address: PO BOX 1642
Green Valley, AZ 85622-1642
520-207-4024
Paws Patrol's mission is to reduce community cat (feral/stray) overpopulation through Trap/Neuter/Return in order to create a healthier environment for our communities. The cats are returned to their existing colonies after they have been vaccinated and spayed/neutered or are given to ranches and farms that have rodent problems.
Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK)
2320 N. 20th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006
602-254-2564
AASK is dedicated to helping children in foster care find loving foster and adoptive homes. With our team of committed professionals, families are not alone as the navigate the child welfare system, child behaviors and traumas, and more. Every child deserves a healthy, long-lasting relationship with adults who care.
I Am You 360
1181 S. Van Buren Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85711
520-372-2714
I Am You 360 is dedicated to removing the barcode stigma and providing customized services to meet the unique needs of youth in foster care to build self worth and see themselves as somebody. Our services include hygiene, self development, life skills and a safe housing project for aged out foster youth.
Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation
360 E Coronado Rd, Ste 190
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation creates opportunities to build self-esteem and empower children and youth in foster care by funding services to enrich their life experiences and ensure their successful transition to adulthood. To date, AFFCF has made 70,000 awards totaling more than $13 million to children in foster care.
We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.
We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit
