Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donations to these organizations qualify you for an Arizona Tax credit:
Angel Heart Pajama Project
1505 W St Mary’s Road
PO Box 229
Tucson, AZ 85745
520-870-2629
Angel Heart Pajama Project provides children placed in foster care or living in homeless shelters with a new pair of pajamas and book to call their very own. Angel Heart believes children have a right to wear new pajamas, own a new book, feel loved, and have a goodnight’s sleep.
Catholic Community Services
140 W Speedway Blvd, Ste 230
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-623-0344
CCS provides a broad range of human services in eight counties, including child welfare; childcare and education; after school programs; domestic violence shelters; transitional housing; financial education; free tax preparation; Deaf and DeafBlind services; disabled persons support; senior nutrition; senior housing; adult day care; migration and refugee; immigration and citizenship.
Eagles Wings of Grace 3618 E Pima St
Tucson, AZ 85716
520-906-9915
We have been clothing women in Southern Arizona since 2007. We provide clothing for women coming out of a devastating life altering events, giving them Hope for a new job and becoming a vital asset to our community. We need volunteers to come help our mission.
The Gregory School
3231 N. Craycroft Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
520-327-6395
The Gregory School is an independent, coeducational school serving grades 5-12. With a 9:1 student:teacher ratio, our students experience a personalized education in a supportive, diverse community through collaboration, problem-solving, and self-advocacy, and discovering and pursuing their passions.
Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) 2660 N 1st Avenue
Tucson, Arizona 85719
(520) 299-6647
TIHAN is a diverse coalition devoted to helping people with HIV through a variety of volunteer-based support services that are supported by your tax credit donations. There is no cure for HIV, and no vaccine, but medications can reduce the level of virus, keeping people healthier and reducing the possibility of transmission. TIHAN receives no government funds, and does not allow proselytizing.
Ferret Friends Inc.
11640 E. Timrod St.
520-308-9014
Ferret Friends Inc. is a A 501(C)3 Nonprofit, No-Kill–Rescue, Shelter located in Tucson and Vail, AZ. We are dedicated to the education of prospective owners and current owners of ferrets. We also rescue and work to rehabilitate behavioral and sick ferrets along with finding homes for unwanted or “kicked out of their homes” ferrets. We are considered a no-kill shelter, as we do not put to sleep current residents to make room for more. Our furry friends rely on tax-credit donations for their basic necessities and veterinarian visits.
We welcome visitors, by appointment, just wanting to know more about these furry tornadoes. If we can just teach you how to find the right ferret and their proper care, that is one less ferret that has to end up in a rescue/shelter situation.
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse 2545 East Adams St. Tucson, AZ, 85716
520-795-8001
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is the largest domestic abuse service provider in Pima County. We offer a 24/7, multilingual crisis hotline, emergency shelter, community-based services, community education, and a housing stability program to provide opportunities for community members to create, sustain and celebrate a life free from abuse.
COPE Community Services, Inc. 1477 W. Commerce Court
Tucson, AZ 85746
520-792-3293
COPE Community Services, Inc. (COPE) is a private, nonprofit healthcare organization serving Pima County. COPE creates pathways to better health by offering innovative solutions for behavioral and physical healthcare, wellness, and recovery to individuals and families. COPE’s comprehensive programs, specialty services, resources, and support, address general mental health and substance abuse issues, serious mental illness, physical healthcare, and wellness concerns.
Sister Jose Women’s Center 1050 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
520-909-3905
Sister Jose Women’s Center is dedicated to the care and nurture of homeless women in a welcoming and safe environment. Our low-barrier day center provides a place to recuperate from the daily struggle of homelessness. At night we provide a safe, warm space to women to escape the dangers of the street.
Gabriel’s Angels Mailing address only: 3849 E Broadway Blvd, Suite #292
Tucson, AZ 85716
Gabriel’s Angels inspires confidence, compassion and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy.
Since 2000, Gabriel’s Angels programming has provided pet therapy services to over 186,000 abused, neglected and at-risk children in Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott areas. A tax credit donation can provide the opportunity for Gabriel’s Angels pet therapy visits to these children, giving them unconditional love and teaching core social behaviors such as confidence, empathy and respect. Please remember that every $50 tax credit donation can fund one year of life-changing pet therapy programs for one Arizona child.
Arizona Justice For Our Neighbors PO Box 11181, Tucson 85734 (1130 E Bilby Road)
520-488-3201
Arizona Justice For Our Neighbors is a Tucson-based nonprofit organization that assists immigrants seeking legal routes to work in the U.S., establish legal residency for family members or achieve citizenship status. AZJFON also works to educate our citizens about immigration issues and advocate for more humane and just immigration laws.
Email Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com for information on how to submit your organization’s information.