Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donations to these organizations qualify for the Arizona tax credit:
Compass Affordable Housing Inc.
48 N Tucson Blvd Ste 102
Tucson AZ 85716
520-305-4724
Compass Affordable Housing (CAH) improves the quality of family and community life by developing, producing and managing quality, service-enriched, affordable housing. All people, no matter their income or ability, should have the opportunity to live in quality, affordable housing. CAH supports low and moderate-income persons, including those with special needs.
Saavi Services for the Blind
(formerly Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired)
3767 E. Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85716
520-795-1331
Saavi believes in a world where blind individuals are determined, bold, and self-reliant. We are committed to serving blind individuals of all ages ensuring everyone develop the skills needed to live the lives they want. We truly believe it's not what you can see, it's what you can do.
Jewish Education Tax Credit Organization (JETCO)
3718 E. River Road, Suite 100,
Tucson, AZ 85718
520-647-8442
JETCO is the only Jewish school tuition organization in Southern Arizona providing scholarships for students of families who wish to receive a Jewish day school education in Tucson. JETCO raises funds for these scholarships through the dollar-for-dollar Arizona Private School Tax Credit.
Kino School
6625 N. First Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85718
520-297-7278
Kino School is a private, non-profit school for students of all abilities in grades K-12. Kino's academic program includes math, science, and language arts, but extends beyond conventional subjects to help students think critically, imagine, explore, and experiment. Kino's educational philosophy views the wider world as a classroom.
