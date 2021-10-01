 Skip to main content
Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

  • Updated

Donations to these organizations qualify for the Arizona tax credit:

Compass Affordable Housing Inc.

48 N Tucson Blvd Ste 102

Tucson AZ 85716

520-305-4724

compassaffordablehousing.org

Compass Affordable Housing (CAH) improves the quality of family and community life by developing, producing and managing quality, service-enriched, affordable housing. All people, no matter their income or ability, should have the opportunity to live in quality, affordable housing. CAH supports low and moderate-income persons, including those with special needs.

Saavi Services for the Blind

(formerly Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired)

3767 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85716

520-795-1331

www.saavi.us

Saavi believes in a world where blind individuals are determined, bold, and self-reliant. We are committed to serving blind individuals of all ages ensuring everyone develop the skills needed to live the lives they want. We truly believe it's not what you can see, it's what you can do.

Jewish Education Tax Credit Organization (JETCO)

3718 E. River Road, Suite 100,

Tucson, AZ 85718

jetco.org

520-647-8442

JETCO is the only Jewish school tuition organization in Southern Arizona providing scholarships for students of families who wish to receive a Jewish day school education in Tucson. JETCO raises funds for these scholarships through the dollar-for-dollar Arizona Private School Tax Credit.

Kino School

6625 N. First Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85718

520-297-7278

kinoschool.org

Kino School is a private, non-profit school for students of all abilities in grades K-12. Kino's academic program includes math, science, and language arts, but extends beyond conventional subjects to help students think critically, imagine, explore, and experiment. Kino's educational philosophy views the wider world as a classroom.

Send us your information

We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”

