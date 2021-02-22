Donation to Beacon Group helps provide job training for disabled

At Spencer Park near downtown Tucson, Lindsey Tafoya reaches under a well-manicured yucca with her garbage picker tool to grasp a piece of litter before quickly depositing it in the trash bag she holds in her other hand.
Lindsey is careful to wear her face mask, gloves and a bright orange safety vest, strictly following all the new Beacon Group safety precautions.
She explains, “I like working outside better. I don’t like staying in one spot. I like doing a lot of stuff.”
As a part of one of the many Group Supported Employment Landscaping crews at Beacon, Lindsey helps maintain local parks for the city of Tucson. The biggest benefit to this work for Lindsey is being outdoors.
Like many workers during these challenging economic times, Lindsey has had to shift gears quickly.
She originally worked with another smaller Tucson nonprofit that offered a range of services for people with developmental disabilities.
As a result of the pandemic, the nonprofit closed operations, and Lindsey was referred to Beacon Group. Lindsey started with Beacon program manager Audrey Bauman, who says, “Lindsey came to Beacon with a positive attitude and a high motivation to work.”
Lindsey also enjoys working with her job coach Michelle Rich. The two often complete landscaping tasks side by side.
Lindsey picks up job tasks quickly and is also quick to assist other workers on the team if needed. Her job coach Michelle praises, “She’s shown once and knows how to do something. She takes initiative and has been helping out other coworkers.”
As a tax credit donor, you can make a gift, empowering people with disabilities like Lindsey on their employment journey and receive dollar-for-dollar credit back on your state tax return.
Your tax credit donation can provide two weeks of job training services for an individual with a disability or resume building and interview skill development for four individuals with disabilities.
With a 65-year history of serving Southern Arizona, Beacon Group ensures your dollars are stewarded in the most effective way to help people with disabilities achieve employment.
Like Lindsey says, “I want to learn more stuff. I want to know how to do everything.” It’s a reminder that in times of adversity the willingness to learn and change are part of adapting and finding the next step in your path.