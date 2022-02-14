Donations to Noor Women's Association and others may get you a tax credit

Noor Women’s Association
www:nooraz.com
Donation mailing address: 3401 East Linden Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
The mission of Noor Women’s Association is to assist the neediest refugees to make the transition to life in the United States ─ with emphasis on widows and single parents. Noor is inclusive no matter faith tradition or country of origin and works with families as well. No overhead means direct assistance.
Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)
2660 N. First Ave., Tucson, Arizona 85719
520-299-6647
TIHAN is a diverse coalition devoted to helping people with HIV through a variety of volunteer-based support services that are supported by your tax credit donations. There is no cure for HIV, and no vaccine, but medications can reduce the level of virus, keeping people healthier and reducing the possibility of transmission. TIHAN receives no government funds, and does not allow proselytizing. In 2021, we provided support services (meals, care packages, food cards, emotional support, referrals and more) to a record number of people living with HIV who are living in poverty.
The Star want to help nonprofits help our community.
We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.
We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit
In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”
The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.