Donations to Noor Women's Association and others may get you a tax credit

Noor Women’s Association

The mission of Noor Women’s Association is to assist the neediest refugees to make the transition to life in the United States ─ with emphasis on widows and single parents. Noor is inclusive no matter faith tradition or country of origin and works with families as well. No overhead means direct assistance.

Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)

TIHAN is a diverse coalition devoted to helping people with HIV through a variety of volunteer-based support services that are supported by your tax credit donations. There is no cure for HIV, and no vaccine, but medications can reduce the level of virus, keeping people healthier and reducing the possibility of transmission. TIHAN receives no government funds, and does not allow proselytizing. In 2021, we provided support services (meals, care packages, food cards, emotional support, referrals and more) to a record number of people living with HIV who are living in poverty.