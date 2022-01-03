Donations to these charities can earn you an Arizona tax credit

Faith That Works Tucson faithfully provides care for those in need of hope by mobilizing churches, businesses, and individuals for service. We partner with churches and organizations on numerous service projects including Serve Our City and a mobile shower unit for the homeless to help create a better Tucson community.

For more than 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has helped keep thousands of local children involved in after-school and summer programming. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BGCT opened its doors to serve the community Monday through Friday with extended hours to support families with distance learning. This fall, the Clubs resumed regular after school programming, offering daily access to a broad range of programs in five core areas: Character and Leadership Development; Education and Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness, and Recreation. The organization currently serves youth ages 7-17 at its six local clubhouses and outreach programs. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is a qualifying charity for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit (QCO 20282).