Donations to these charities can earn you an Arizona tax credit

Donations made to these charities between January 2022 and April 15, 2022, can be claimed on either your 2021 Arizona tax return or your 2022 Arizona tax return, but not both.
You can’t claim more than you owe in state taxes, so if you've already reached that threshold, you can make donations now and keep the records for your 2022 taxes.
Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
3922 N. Mountain Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85719
For 25 years, Tu Nidito has provided comfort, hope and support for children and families grieving the death of a loved one or the diagnosis of a serious medical condition. Serving more than 650 grieving children annually through free support programs in English and Spanish, Tu Nidito ensures that no child grieves alone.
Faith That Works Tucson
7650 N. Paseo del Norte
Tucson, AZ 85704
520-297-7201
Faith That Works Tucson faithfully provides care for those in need of hope by mobilizing churches, businesses, and individuals for service. We partner with churches and organizations on numerous service projects including Serve Our City and a mobile shower unit for the homeless to help create a better Tucson community.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
3155 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85716
Mailing Address: PO Box 40217, Tucson, AZ 85717
520-573-3533
For more than 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has helped keep thousands of local children involved in after-school and summer programming. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BGCT opened its doors to serve the community Monday through Friday with extended hours to support families with distance learning. This fall, the Clubs resumed regular after school programming, offering daily access to a broad range of programs in five core areas: Character and Leadership Development; Education and Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness, and Recreation. The organization currently serves youth ages 7-17 at its six local clubhouses and outreach programs. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is a qualifying charity for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit (QCO 20282).
Southern Arizona Legal Aid Inc.
2343 E. Broadway, Suite 200, Tucson, AZ 85719-6007
520-623-9465, Ext. 4181
SALA has provided free civil legal aid to the most vulnerable in our communities since 1951. SALA is based in Tucson but serves Pima, Pinal, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo, Apache & Gila counties. Your generosity enables access to legal help with housing, family safety, income stability, and more. To learn more or to donate, visit our website. SALA’s Arizona Tax Credit number is #20401.
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
4308 E. Fifth St., #209
Tucson, AZ. 85711
520-622-1600
Mission: Delivering nutritious meals to people in Southern Arizona through a network of caring individuals.
Since 1970, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona (MMSA) has been delivering medically-tailored meals, providing regular fellowship and socialization, and offering enhanced community support to isolated seniors who can’t shop or cook for themselves and adults with disabilities throughout Pima County.
Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America
2250 E. Broadway, Tucson AZ 85719
520-750-0385
Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America, provides programs for boys and girls from Kindergarten through high school in southeastern Arizona. We provide family fun while using the outdoors as our classroom to let kids try new things, learn about service to others, and reinforce ethical decision-making.
Assistance League of Tucson
1307 N. Alvernon Way
Tucson, AZ 85712-3801
520-326-8452
Assistance League of Tucson's three principal programs provide new clothing to thousands of students from Title I schools, new basic household goods to 31 social service agencies for distribution to displaced families, and basic new clothing and toiletries to victims of violence whose belongings may have been kept for forensic examination.
The Star want to help nonprofits help our community.
We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.
While donations made to schools may also qualify for a tax credit, we are concentrating on qualifying charities and foster care organizations.
We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit
In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”
The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com
