Donations to VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities and others may get you a tax credit

Eagles Wings of Grace

Poverty disproportionately impacts women. Eagle’s Wings of Grace helps women rise from the devastation of abuse and poverty to long term independence, restoring their dignity and hope. Our comprehensive approach to renewal includes career preparedness, professional attire, mentoring, teaching financial management and preventative health. Your gift helps provide not only new clothes through our “Clothed in Compassion” clothing program, but a new life for women who thought their lives were over.

Hands of Hope Tucson

Instead of joy when the pregnancy test is positive, many women are uncertain about their decision. Hands of Hope Tucson offers the hope found in Christ, free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and STI testing as well as a gift basket and the support needed for mothers continuing with their pregnancy. For over 40 years Hands of Hope Tucson has been the go to resource for women and men facing unexpected pregnancies. Your loving support for Hands of Hope Tucson through your tax credit donation brings hope to expectant mothers and life to children!