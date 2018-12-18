Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lacey, Washington
Pac-12 experience: Washington (2014-16). He averaged 3.8 points while playing in 28 games as a freshman in 2014-15, starting eight games. He averaged 2.2 points while playing in 27 of 34 games as a sophomore in 2015-16.
Against Arizona: He started against the UA as a freshman in Seattle, with six points and two rebounds in the UA’s 86-62 win on Feb. 13, 2015. As a sophomore in 2015-16, he played just four minutes at McKale and did not play at all against UA in Seattle; the Wildcats won both games.
McKale memory: “I think the most vivid thing I remember was walking in and seeing the crowd. That crowd was huge. The whole crowd had on red shirts.”
How he wound up at Montana: With his average playing time having dropped from 14 minutes as a freshman to nine as a sophomore, Dorsey opted to leave Washington in 2016, a year before Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar was fired.
“I just felt I needed a bit of a change, just like to get myself right and the thought of having an extra year to work on my game while redshirting” was good, Dorsey said. “My old AAU coach, Rachi Wortham, coaches here (as an assistant) and I knew a bunch of the guys. It was kind good fit.”
What he’s done at Montana: Dorsey wound up spending two redshirt years after arriving in Missoula, sitting out 2016-17 as a transfer and last season after a benign tumor was found on the head of his femur just before practices began. Dorsey spent two months confined to a bed at his home near Seattle, then two more months in limited activity at home, then returned to Montana in January and gradually began practicing again in April. He’s averaging 5.3 points in 17.1 average minutes over eight games this season, starting two of them.
“I’m doing well now. It’s been tough,” Rorie said. “I’m just thankful to be there on the court and doing what I can to help. (In 2017), I had been in pain for about three to four months, and I just dealt with it, thinking if I got treatment on the area it would be OK. I came back to school after the summer and it was hurting, so the trainer said I needed an MRI. They did a biopsy to make sure it wasn’t cancerous and while doing that they removed the whole thing.
“It was pretty hard but I thank my parents and my family. They were always there for me. … I didn’t play the game for two years so it’s just relearning the system and getting that feel back. The game felt really fast when I got back.”
What he also found at Montana: “The biggest thing I like here is the scenery. It’s super-nice. It’s kind of next level. You have snow and everything but in the summer, it’s super-nice. It’s green. The mountains are beautiful. They’re vivid, and they’re everywhere. It’s really a good place to be. The people are really nice and they really support our team.”