Donut King is offering free Hot Cinni donuts at participating locations.
Website: Donut King
Address: 150 W Grant Rd
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pascal Albright
Pascal (They/Them) joined the Arizona Daily Star in 2022 as a digital producer. Their background in alternative digital journalism excites them about the digital stories being produced.