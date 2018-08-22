Doug Kreutz is a news reporter, outdoors writer and photographer at the Star — specializing in stories, photos and videos about the spectacular mountains, canyons and deserts surrounding Tucson. His work also has appeared in Arizona Highways magazine and other publications, and his photos have been displayed at the Tubac Center of the Arts. A graduate of the University of Iowa and a survivor of the United States Army, Kreutz has worked as a staff writer at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver and participated in a variety of journalism fellowship programs in Europe and elsewhere. He has won awards for reporting on Grand Canyon environmental issues, climate change, Native American affairs and disasters such as devastating earthquakes in Mexico City. A lifelong hiker, mountaineer and canyon trekker, Kreutz winds down by playing acoustic and electric guitar and singing with his wife, Donna. He prefers to think of his singing voice as unique rather than bad.