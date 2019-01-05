My former Star colleague Zack Rosenblatt, now a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer for NJ.com, wrote a terrific piece on Nick Foles last week, tracing Philly’s interest in the quarterback to his senior year at Arizona. The Eagles were the only NFL team to send a coach — current Philly head coach Doug Pederson, then an assistant — to Tucson to evaluate Foles and get to know him. Pederson discovered what UA fans learned from 2009-11: Foles is a man of character, a good teammate who was the feel-good story of the 2018 Super Bowl.