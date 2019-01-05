Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looks to his right while under center during the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Philadelphia.

My former Star colleague Zack Rosenblatt, now a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer for NJ.com, wrote a terrific piece on Nick Foles last week, tracing Philly’s interest in the quarterback to his senior year at Arizona. The Eagles were the only NFL team to send a coach — current Philly head coach Doug Pederson, then an assistant — to Tucson to evaluate Foles and get to know him. Pederson discovered what UA fans learned from 2009-11: Foles is a man of character, a good teammate who was the feel-good story of the 2018 Super Bowl.