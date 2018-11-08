Miller rarely goes more than nine players deep in his regular rotation, so it was not a big surprise that he didn’t play freshman Devonaire Doutrive in a close exhibition game with Chaminade on Sunday.
But when the Wildcats held a 61-39 lead with 7:23 left against Houston Baptist on Wednesday, Miller inserted Doutrive for the rest of the game.
The bouncy freshman then made the most of his audition time, nailing a 3-pointer, assisting Randolph and a hitting layup with two minutes to go that gave UA a 32-point lead.
Miller complimented Doutrive’s attitude and has made it clear he has plenty of long-term upside — then suggested he just might have a shot at contributing right away this season if he can hold his own defensively.
“Physically, he’s like a young colt,” Miller said. ‘He’s so young. His body, how much he weighs, how strong he is — the best is yet to come for him and you can almost see that. What we’re trying to do right now is get him better on defense and really try to get him to think about what role he can have.
“It’s too early to say, ‘This player is going to play and another guy’s not.’ He’s one of those guys we’re closely watching. I could certainly see him cracking the rotation and helping us because he can do a lot of different things.”