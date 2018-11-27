Freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive played only a minute in Maui but still may have a chance to crack the Wildcats’ rotation.
“He’s close,” Miller said. “It’s just when you play another player you’re going to take away from someone else. We want to put Devonaire in a good light. You’ve seen when he’s gotten his opportunity here in McKale, that he’s made some good plays.
“But like any freshman, there’s a big learning curve on defense and I think he’s getting better every day. I think putting him in the game is something we need to (try) because he can help us with some energy and playmaking we need off the bench.”