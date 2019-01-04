By signing with Arizona in the spring, freshman Devonaire Doutrive knew that meant facing his older brother, then-Utah guard Vante Hendrix, at least twice a season.
Doutrive said it would be a battle but described their relationship as good. “He’s a brother and he’s a friend,” Doutrive said.
However, the matchup won’t happen Saturday because Hendrix left Utah in late November after averaging 7.8 points over four games he played for the Utes.
The Salt Lake Tribune said Hendrix, who changed his name from Devante Doutrive after last season, had an exchange with Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak on the sideline after Hendrix was called for a technical foul in what turned out to be his last game, on Nov. 22 against Hawaii.
Laurian and Carla Watkins, the guardians for both brothers, have scheduled school visits this weekend as they race to find a new home for Hendrix this semester. Under NCAA rules, Hendrix will lose the season of eligibility because he played four games, but he could become eligible for another school at the end of its fall semester next season.
The visits are making it a hectic weekend for the guardians, but there’s one positive about Saturday’s game for them.
“Well,” Watkins said. “At least our family will know who we are rooting for this time.”