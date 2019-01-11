History: Excellent ratings in 2017 and most of 2018 but received a needs improvement rating Dec. 11 and failed an initial follow-up inspection Dec. 21.
What the inspector saw: Rice, noodles and cooked chicken stored at unsafe temperatures due to improper cooling procedures; numerous foods that should have been refrigerated were stored on counter at room temperature; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection on Jan. 2.
Comments: Declined to comment.