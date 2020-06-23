Dove of Peace showing off renovated pipe organ with sneak peak concert

Dove of Peace has yet to resume in-person church services, even though Gov. Doug Ducey gave churches the green light to do so when his nearly 3-month-old stay-at-home order expired May 15. Holtan said the church has been broadcasting its services as podcasts and will wait until the state has 14 consecutive days of COVID case decreases. In the meantime, the church is figuring out how to livestream its Sunday service on Facebook.

Seal, an Oregon native who came to Tucson four years ago to pursue a doctoral degree in choral conducting at the University of Arizona, will perform a program of chorale preludes that showcase the versatility of the pipe organ.

The organ has three keyboards, each controlling a different set of pipes that offer a variety of tonal colors, sounds and pitches, he said.

“You hear what you might think of the standard organ sound, and we have some of that on there. Then there’s a wide variety of sounds that in some way imitate orchestral sounds, like stops that sound like flutes, an oboe, trumpets and even those that sound like the string section,” Seal said.