Park at the downtown Mercado parking hub, 201 S. Linda Ave., or at one of the four 24/7 downtown garages and catch the shuttle that connects the east and west sides of downtown with access to restaurants and other shows.
African Art Village, 869-7895
- 301 S. Linda Ave., directly south of the Mercado shuttle and parking hub
- When: Feb. 2-17, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, carvings, artifacts, art, antiques
GIGM Globex Gem & Mineral Show, 251-1800
- Red Lion Inn & Suites, 222 S. Freeway Ave., gigmshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, mountings, findings, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical
Rapa River Gem & Mineral Show, 256-2079
- 292 S. Freeway Ave., rapariver.com
- When: Feb. 1-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, mountings, findings, crystals, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, watches, diamonds, silver, rocks
Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show, (310) 586-6816
- Ramada by Wyndham Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. at the freeway, pueblogemshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-13, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, finished jewelry, pearls, lapidary, crystals, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical, Brazilian crystal, lapidary equipment, African, Native American, diamonds, mineral specimens
GIGM Quality Inn Gem Mineral & Metaphysical Show, 251-1800
- Quality Inn, 750 W. Starr Pass Blvd., gigmshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, mountings, findings, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical
GIGM Show-Howard Johnson Gem and Mineral Show, 251-1800
- Howard Johnson Inn Downtown, 1010 S. Freeway Road, gigmshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical, Brazilian crystal
Tucson Showplace, (262) 377-1181
- 1530 S. Freeway Ave.
- When: Feb. 2-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment
- What: Gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary, crystals, specimens, rocks
22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, & Gem Show
- Carpeted showcase tent, northeast corner of 22nd Street and Interstate 10
- When: Now through Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 22ndStreet.Show
- What: Minerals, fine mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, museum finds, artifacts, common and rare meteorites, gems, gemstones, opals, emeralds, pearls, turquoise, jewelry, gold, silver, copper, fine jewelry, handmade jewelry, findings, beads, crystals, metaphysical, carvings, mountings, lapidary tools, supplies, equipment, artisan knives and industrial art
- Parking: $3 weekdays, $5 weekend days
Sonoran Glass Art Show, 884-7814
- Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St., sonoranglassartshow.com
- When: Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m.; Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Beads, glass art, finished jewelry, sculpture, tools, supplies, equipment
JG&M Expo Simpson Street, 889-1840
- 601 W. Simpson St., tucson.jgmexpo.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Beads, glass art, finished jewelry, sculpture, tools, supplies, equipment
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, 322-5773
- Tucson Convention Center (Granada Street entrance), 260 S. Church Ave., tgms.org
- When: Feb. 14-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary, finished jewelry, fine jewelry
Arizona Mineral & Fossil Show, (505) 867-0425
- Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave., mzexpos.com
- When: Feb. 2-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, specimens, meteorites, rocks, lapidary and lapidary supplies
Fine Minerals International Show, 792-8500
- 450 N. Granada Ave.
- When: Feb. 1-Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, lapidary, art
Granada Avenue Mineral Show, (516) 623-3800
- 350 N. Granada Ave.
- When: Feb. 1-17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, carvings, crystals, specimens
The Granada Gallery, 622-1223
- 338 N. Granada Ave., granada-gallery.com
- When: Now through Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Fine natural design, mineral and fossil art, unique jewelry, Paraiba tourmaline, Uruguayan amethyst, Canadian ammolite.