Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails

Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails

Chef Janos Wilder has closed Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, which had been open for 10 years. He temporarily closed the restaurant in March because of the pandemic and decided to shutter it for good on Thursday. He said he has no plans to start another restaurant.

