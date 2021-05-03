When students from Imago Dei Middle School in downtown Tucson returned to campus in mid-April after an extended period of distant learning, they were greeted by a new message of kindness. Thanks to a sponsorship from UnitedHealthcare, Imago Dei, 55 N. Sixth Ave., received a brightly colored kindness-themed mosaic Ben’s Bells mural, a piece of art that symbolizes community connection and support through kindness. The mural was installed above the school’s garden. A large percentage of Imago Dei’s student body are immigrants and refugees and so the school focuses on community, togetherness, and relationship building, all of which requires kindness and patience.
Downtown school gets kindness mural
