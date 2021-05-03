 Skip to main content
Downtown school gets kindness mural

When students from Imago Dei Middle School in downtown Tucson returned to campus in mid-April after an extended period of distant learning, they were greeted by a new message of kindness. Thanks to a sponsorship from UnitedHealthcare, Imago Dei, 55 N. Sixth Ave., received a brightly colored kindness-themed mosaic Ben’s Bells mural, a piece of art that symbolizes community connection and support through kindness. The mural was installed above the school’s garden. A large percentage of Imago Dei’s student body are immigrants and refugees and so the school focuses on community, togetherness, and relationship building, all of which requires kindness and patience.

