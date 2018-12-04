Dr. Cheree Meeks, University of Arizona Honors College

Dr. Cheree Meeks is the Director for the First Year Experience in The Honors College at the University of Arizona. She serves as Chair of The Honors College Diversity and Inclusive Excellence Committee and Chair Emerita of the UA Commission on the Status of Women. Cheree has been the recipient the SafeCats Difference of One Award, the Peter Likins Inclusive Excellence Award, and the Black Girl Vibranium Woman of the Year 2018 Award.
Cheree is a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Vice President of the Tucson Branch NAACP.