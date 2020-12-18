Dr. Felina Cordova-Marks is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Arizona's (UA) Cancer Center, Director of Community Engagement for the U A College of Public Health CoVHORT: COVID-19 Research Study, and is also a Chairperson for the Hopi Education Endowment Fund Board. She has also established an emergency fund and scholarship for U A American Indian Students and acts as a mentor to UA undergraduate and graduate students. During the pandemic she has organized mask drives for the Hopi Tribe and Gallup Indian Medical Center and locally is providing groceries and supplies to those in-need as Lead Organizer of the ongoing Southern AZ Urban Native and Indigenous COVID-19 Relief fundraising and outreach effort.
