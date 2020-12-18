Dr. Robin Glicksman

Robin is a Doctor of Behavioral Health and is the Chief Clinical Officer at Escalera Health, offering psychiatry, therapy and primary care. She received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Arizona and her Master's in social work from Arizona State University. Robin brings her combination of a management perspective and clinical approaches for chronic conditions, preventative care and clinical operations. Robin's administrative background includes implementing, developing, and overseeing programs for both integrated outpatient and inpatient clinics for adults and children. Robin oversees clinical operations including developing and implementing policies and procedures, state health department licensing, compliance, quality management, and strategic planning. Most recently, along with her clinical management team, her group developed a COVID 19 testing tent, testing over 8,000 individuals in Phoenix and Tucson since March. They also developed a mobile testing team, traveling throughout the state to test large employer groups.
