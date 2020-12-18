Dr. Steven Dudley

Steven is a clinical toxicologist and the director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center (APDIC). After graduating from the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy in 2 015, he went on to complete a toxicology fellowship and then become the youngest director in APDIC's history. In addition to his clinical and director duties, Dr. Dudley is the toxicology fellowship director and a preceptor and course instructor for student pharmacists. He also served on the Blue Cross Blue Shield Substance Use Disorder Advisory Committee and oversees the Opioid Assistance and Referral Line for Arizona, which led him to be awarded the Cardinal Health Generation Rx Champions Award honoring a pharmacist who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to raising awareness of the dangers of prescription drug abuse among the general public and among the pharmacy community.
