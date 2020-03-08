"Dragon Hoops," "Peculiar Children" authors featured

Gene Luen Yang is releasing his new graphic novel, "Dragon Hoops," at the festival and will be featured on Saturday. His "American Born Chinese," was the first graphic novel to be a finalist for the National Book Award. He is presenting a solo session on Saturday in College of Education room 353 at 11:30 a.m. about the process of creating a graphic novel and is on a featured panel at in the College of Education Kiva at 2:30 p.m. with Scott Simon and Brandy Colbert on To Challenge or Conform: Acting with Agency.
On Sunday, Ransom Riggs, author of "Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children." His festival appearance features the hotly anticipated new book in the blockbuster series. He will appear in a featured panel with Cat Winters and Justina Ireland on Dread and Fear: Shivery Tales of the Odd and Peculiar at 11:30 a.m. and a solo at 2:30 p.m. on Peculiar Children: A Conversation with Ransom Riggs, both in the College of Education Kiva. Signings follow all sessions.