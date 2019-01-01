Throughout the 2017-18 Arizona men’s basketball season, a cloud loomed over the program, courtesy of an FBI investigation that began in 2017 targeting inappropriate payments to athletes across college basketball.
But when ESPN dropped a much-disputed bombshell report by Mark Schlabach in mid-February, that Miller allegedly discussed a $100,000 payment to ensure Deandre Ayton played for the Wildcats, the team came under even further scrutiny from the national media. Some, including the Arizona Daily Star’s Greg Hansen, wondered if Miller should ever coach Arizona again.
Then, in October, ESPN’s Schlabach reported that call records connected Miller with coveted recruit Brian Bowen’s handler, and Arizona was pulled through the mud once more.
Forget yet another disappointing ending to another disappointing season: The Wildcats’ reputation is in peril, and that’s scarier than any first-round exit.