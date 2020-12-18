Dre Thompson is the Executive VP of Startup Tucson (a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs) and the Festival Director of TENWEST Impact Festival (a 10-day festival celebrating the intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, science, technology, arts and education). Under her tenure, both have grown tremendously and are signature parts of Tucson's innovation ecosystem. She is rapidly becoming a recognized voice on the topic of grassroots economic development, with her writings being picked up by numerous national and regional outlets. Prior community work includes serving as the Governance Chair of the Tucson Young Professionals and the Tucson Metro Chamber's Talent Task force. She currently serves on the Marketing Committee of the Woman's Foundation. She has a Master's degree in social science from the University of Chicago, where she was honored as a Beatrice Cummings Violence Prevention Fellow and the Solomon O. Lichter Memorial Prize for Student Scholarship and Professional Leadership.
