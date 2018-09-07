Arizona, we have a problem.
His name is Ed Oliver, and he might be the best player in the country.
The Wildcats know all about the Houston defensive tackle. He was the best defender in a defensive slugfest between the Cats and Cougars last year, recording a team-high 11 tackles, including 1.5 for losses, and a forced fumble.
Oliver did that against an experienced offensive line. Saturday he will face a unit that is anything but; four of its five members made their first career starts last week.
Here’s what a handful of Wildcats had to say about Oliver heading into the rematch:
UA coach Kevin Sumlin on what he likes most about Oliver’s game:
“Everything. That’s why we tried to recruit him at the last place (Texas A&M). He’s powerful, he’s big, he’s quick, he’s got a great demeanor. He’s a special talent, and he’s a handful.”
Sumlin on why Oliver is so hard to block:
“The issue that he presents is, unlike with some great players where you (can) take away a side or a part of the field, this guy’s right over the football every snap. He’s right in the middle of things. He can be extremely disruptive.
“The good thing is, we know where he is. The bad thing is, people have known where he was and still haven’t been able to block him. We’ve gotta be able to do some things to keep him off balance.”
Left guard Tshiyombu Lukusa on the prospect of blocking Oliver:
“Whenever you go against a guy that’s the projected No. 1 overall pick and he’s got a lot of hype behind him, it’s a challenge. But you’ve got to approach it like every other game. Get in the film room and study. Just be as prepared as you can be. And come 11 o’clock, just know that you did everything you could to be ready for him. That’s what we plan on doing.”
Tailback J.J. Taylor on facing Oliver for a second time:
“That’s one of the players we’ve gotta key in on. We’ve gotta do our best to keep him out of the backfield, especially on pass plays.
“He plays hard, and he plays physical. He gives 100 percent every single play. We’re going to have to be on our A-game.”