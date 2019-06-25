Of all the events that have had a positive effect on my life, the passage of the GI Bill in 1944 was the most influential.
As a teenager, I had dreams of becoming an electrical engineer, but that was out of the question financially. Also, I lacked the required academic courses. Therefore, just prior to my graduation from high school, I joined the US Navy in 1943 hopeful of being trained in electronics. Fortunately I was trained in the use of radar and sonar and served for 2 1/2 years until I was discharged in 1946. I then returned to my High School to complete my academic courses and was admitted to Syracuse University in 1947.
The GI Bill paid my tuition and also provided me with $75 each month (as I recall) for living expenses, which allowed me to attend and graduate from Syracuse University in 1951 with an electrical engineering degree.
This led to my being employed by RCA as an electrical engineer until 1959. One of the employee benefits at RCA was free tuition for those who were willing to attend night classes at one of several Universities in the Philadelphia area, and be able to maintain a required grade-point-average. I chose to attend the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 1959.
Also in 1959, I was offered a position on the staff of a research Laboratory at the University of Arizona. I subsequently spent 27 years there as a researcher and also as an assistant professor teaching electrical engineering.
Because of the financial help that the GI Bill gave me, I was able to work in a profession that I thoroughly enjoyed and to accumulate enough funds for a comfortable retirement. Also, without the GI Bill, I would never have met my beautiful, wife while attending Syracuse University.