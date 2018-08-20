It was nearly impossible to gameplan against Sabino when Dixon was a Sabercat because from week-to-week, it was a crapshoot where he was going to play. There was no question that Dixon was a defensive back, but on offense? Dixon would either play quarterback, wide receiver or running back. Although Dixon threw for 1,177 yards in 2016, he also led the team in rushing yards and was the second-leading receiver. Dixon led the Sabercats to the 3A state title game, but fell to American Leadership Academy and finished the year 12-2. Dixon now plays at UA as a wide receiver.