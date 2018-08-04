Power forward • 6-9 • 210 pounds • Richardson, Texas • 4 stars
Status: Announced a list of 10 schools Friday that includes the UA, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Gonzaga, Purdue, Louisville, Illinois, Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma. Says he’ll take his official visits during football season because “I’m a Texas guy, I love football.”
He said it: “I like (Arizona) a lot. They’re a big-time program and Coach Miller has had a ton of success there and it’s something you can’t not want if you’re a basketball player. Their track record (is good) with big players like me. They haven’t had one player exactly like me. They’ve had a bunch but they’re all different and if he’s able to utilize different players that definitely means he’s open to utilizing different strengths.”