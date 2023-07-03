Local volunteers are making support for back-to-school supply drives easier — and tastier — with the Cash For Classrooms Drive-Thru and Donate Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at NOVA Home Loans Northwest Office, 6893 N. Oracle Road.

The donation drive will benefit the Tucson Values Teachers (TVT) annual Tucson Supplies Teachers Campaign to provide local teachers with $100 gift cards to purchase school supplies from Jonathan’s Educational Resources.

“We know it’s hot outside, so you can stay in your air-conditioned vehicle and make a donation in any amount and we will set you up with a slice of pizza from Catalina Craft Pizza, a Crumbl cookie and an eegees. We all know you can’t go wrong with eegees in July, and this is just a win-win for local teachers, students, schools and businesses,” said Bethanie Narramore, a realtor with Tierra Antigua Realty.

Narramore teamed up with Trevor Streng, a loan officer with the Mortgage Guidance Group at NOVA Home Loans, to create the event. Both former teachers, they realize that most teachers spend $500 to $1,000 annually out of their own pockets on classroom supplies. With the help of generous local businesses — including companies such as Catalina Craft Pizza that are owned by current and former teachers — they developed Cash for Classrooms to help offset those expenses. Narramore also credits sponsors such as NOVA Home Loans, Tierra Antigua Realty, and Fidelity National Title Agency for recognizing that hard-working teachers are deserving of any support the community can provide.

“When you are teaching, there is not a lot of appreciation out there, so these gift cards from Tucson Values Teachers are very exciting. I remember specifically that my gift card helped me to purchase a wireless mouse that enabled students to participate more in lessons on our projector since they didn’t have to be connected to the desktop. I always like to point out that when we give to teachers, we are truly giving to the students, because in my experience not everyone makes that connection,” said Narramore, who taught kindergarten and fifth grade in Flowing Wells and Marana School Districts prior to transitioning to real estate.

Streng, who taught high school at the Academy of Tucson for five years, is equally enthusiastic about supporting TVT.

“As a former teacher, I know you use a lot of your own resources, time and money … there is a lot of sacrifice. We really want to do something to give back to teachers in our community,” Streng said.

He also hopes to promote awareness about the many services that TVT offers, from professional discounts and scholarships to monetary awards and industry-education partnerships.

“I wish I had known more about Tucson Values Teachers when I was teaching. Sometimes you are just engulfed and don’t realize the resources around you. The more resources we have for teachers, the better. The last thing we want is for good people not to go into teaching,” Streng said.

Streng encourages teachers at local charter, public and private schools to visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org for more information about registering to receive a $100 gift card. In the past two years, more than $120,000 has been raised and distributed through the Tucson Supplies Teachers Campaign; the campaign has raised more than $1.3 million since inception.

“It is critical for the public to know that 100 percent of the money that we raise goes right back into teachers’ pockets. We are really proud of that,” said Andy Heinemann, Chief Executive Officer of Tucson Values Teachers.

Heinemann emphasized that TVT continues to build partnerships with local businesses in its endeavor to elevate the teaching profession. He is gratified that the network of partnerships helps to keep dollars local and boosts the local economy.

“What I love about Tucson is that the community and businesses always step up because they know the importance of quality education and of teachers receiving needed resources. Through many of our partnerships, we are also supporting local businesses, so why wouldn’t individuals and businesses want to support this cause?” Heinemann said.