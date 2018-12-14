Grant Gunnell’s high school football career ended in late November. His college career doesn’t begin until early January. So Gunnell, in theory, has some time to chill before coming to Tucson, becoming an Arizona student and competing to be the Wildcats’ starting quarterback.
Except Gunnell isn’t wired that way. He didn’t develop into the all-time leading passer in Texas high school history by relaxing.
“He drives an hour each way to school,” said Gunnell’s father, Chris. “He’s on the leadership council. He’s on the student council. He recruits the junior-high kids.”
The ambitious 18-year-old from Houston remains as busy as ever. Here’s a look at what one of the nation’s top-rated pro-style quarterbacks has been up to heading into Wednesday’s early signing day, when his longtime pledge to join the Arizona Wildcats will become official: