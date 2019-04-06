History: Good and excellent ratings until 2018. Since then, negative findings in three of last four health inspections, including a March 5 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection March 15.
What the inspector saw: Equipment-washing sink directly connects to sewer; ceiling had open areas with exposed insulation; “mold-like debris” on beer lines in bar area; dirty floors in bar area; refrigerator shelving had “extreme” buildup of mold-like substance.
Follow-up: A second follow-up inspection is scheduled for April 12.
Comments: Owner K.C. Combs said the issues have not affected food quality.