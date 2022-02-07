Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation grant helps Diamond Children’s Play Zone

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded the Banner Health Foundation $15,000 to help make a new Play Zone a reality at Diamond Children’s Medical Center. This dedicated space within the hospital will support therapeutic play and the hospital school program for hospitalized children. The check presentation took place Tuesday, Feb. 1 outside of the Children’s hospital.
The Play Zone will foster recreation and play, reducing trauma and recovery time for children admitted to Diamond Children’s. This is especially important for young patients frequently hospitalized due to chronic conditions that take them away from their normal surroundings. Pediatric patients with serious illness and outpatients undergoing frequent treatments such as chemotherapy will also benefit from this special space while receiving care.
The Play Zone will help children to forget for a short period that they’re hospitalized and instead, to feel more like a typical child, along with siblings and other patients. Parents and other family members will also benefit from the sense of normalcy and stress relief that occurs as they watch their children or grandchildren play together in a safe space.
Other features may include an art space, a medical play area, sensory room, gross motor play space, a media room, a quite study space, and outdoor play area and more.
“We are so grateful to partner with Dunkin Donuts for this incredible gift to help our pediatric patients inside Diamond Children’s. Supporting our Play Zone means supporting time outside of a hospital room for many of these children and families. We can’t thank Dunkin Donuts enough for their generosity and kindness. This gift will make a huge impact for our tiniest patients,” said Sarah Frost, CEO Banner — University Medical Center Tucson and Banner — University Medical Center South, in a press release.
Currently, Diamond Children’s does not have a common area for these activities, limiting the kinds of opportunities offered and the number of children who can participate. The Play Zone will provide a dedicated home for these critical therapeutic activities. Diamond leadership has identified the former lobby area, a 7,400 square foot contiguous space to become the future destination for the Play Zone. Philanthropic investment will help make this vision a reality by supporting construction costs and outfitting it with gaming units, technology, toys, and art supplies and more.
The Banner Health Foundation is seeking additional philanthropic support to bring the Play Zone to life. To learn more or make a gift, visit: give.bannerhealth.com/playzone.