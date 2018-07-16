Dusan Ristic's first steps as a professional basketball player will begin where it all started originally: back home in Serbia.
The former UA center announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will sign with KK Crvena zvezda, a multi-sport club also known as Red Star Belgrade that competes in the Basketball League of Serbia, Adriatic Basketball League (ABA) and the EuroCup. Ristic has already signed a three-year deal with the club.
🔴⚪️@kkcrvenazvezda @APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/leUK6QyHOY— Dušan Ristić (@ristic_dusan) July 16, 2018
"I'm more than excited to announce that I will start my professional basketball career at the European powerhouse Red Star Belgrade," Ristic said. "Just like the University of Arizona basketball team, Red Star has an extremely rich history, tradition, and amazing fans. I'm thrilled to continue my career with a high-level team, and to keep representing the University of Arizona worldwide."
After Ristic wasn't selected in the NBA Draft, he originally planned to play for the Phoenix Suns during NBA Summer League and compete alongside his former teammate Deandre Ayton, but backed out two weeks before summer league.
The 7-footer is familiar with Red Star Belgrade even before his time at Arizona. Before coming over to the United States, Ristic played for Red Star's junior team in 2013.
Ristic put a nice ending to a prosperous career in Tucson and was not only named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team, but surpassed Matt Muehlebach and Kaleb Tarczewski on the all-time wins list at UA. As a senior, Ristic averaged a career-high 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in January.
Now, he enters an ideal situation as a Serbian native and joins a team that won the previous four Serbian League titles. Ristic is the only 7-footer on the roster besides Omic Alen who's a free agent this season.
Ristic will also play for first-year head coach Milan Tomic, who just signed a three-year deal with Red Star last Friday.
Ristic's first game with Red Star Belgrade is scheduled for October 2 against Germany's Ratiopharm Ulm in the EuroCup.