Oro Valley annexed the 80-acre Westward Look resort, with plans to expand it and develop residential, retail and office space in the area.
The new pay structure is a renegotiation of a contract extension that was agreed to in the days before the NCAA Tournament began in March.
With space for more than 1,200 delivery vans and employee parking for nearly 500, the facility could be suitable for major retailers.
Political parties have no legal right to observe extra audits that counties perform on election equipment beyond those required by state law, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The newly opened Old Pueblo Cellars on Tucson's northwest side offers private tastings of six varieties of wine grown in a vineyard just steps from the tasting room. Owner Roger Pelton says it's the only tasting room and vineyard open to the public in Tucson.
If people are reluctant to help out our economy and fellow man by receiving their covid-19 vaccine, I favor the idea of only offering the next…
Arizona typically leads the nation in the number of rattlesnake bites per capita, and last year, Pima County recorded 100 of them, more than any other county in the state.
PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.
The differences between Arizona's Medical Marijuana Program and the newer recreational marijuana program passed in 2020 including certification requirements and amount and types of purchases.
The family of David Scott Anderson, 30, is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car seen near him when he was shot and killed May 1.
