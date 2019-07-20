Dylan Hidalgo has created a strong path for himself after playing basketball at Rincon High School and at Kansas Wesleyan. He was a top assistant coach under Brian Peabody when Pima College went 31-5 and finished No. 2 in the NJCAA national championships a year ago. Hidalgo then accepted a graduate assistant coaching position under Dan Majerle on Grand Canyon University’s basketball team, and last week was promoted to director of basketball operations at GCU. Hidalgo will continue to work on a masters degree at Grand Canyon. Last week, GCU received a recruiting commitment from PCC sophomore forward Rashad Smith, who scored 13 points per game for an Aztec team that finished No. 7 in the nation last year. ….