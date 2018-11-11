Arizona now has a 2-0 record after the Wildcats handled Cal Poly 82-61 Sunday afternoon.
Graduate transfer Ryan Luther led the way with 17 points on 3 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. Chase Jeter recorded a career-high 16 points and 6 rebounds.
The Wildcats returned Ira Lee to the rotation who was suspended for the season opener against Houston Baptist after his DUI citation in August. The 6-foot-7 Lee came off the bench and earned some minutes as the backup center. Lee had a game-high 8 rebounds and scored 6 points.
Arizona bursted to a comfortable lead after a 30-4 run in the second half, which was sparked by Dylan Smith's two 3-pointers. Against Houston Baptist, Arizona committed 13 turnovers, but only had seven against Cal Poly.
Luther, Lee and Sean Miller spoke to the media following Sunday's win, here's what they had to say.